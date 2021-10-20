Bollywood actress Neetu Chandra is now a Hollywood girl. As she has bagged a role in an international film titled Never Back Down: Revolt. The first trailer of the film is out and it sees lots of action and drama. Helmed by Kellie Madison, the movie releases online on November 16 and also stars Michael Bisping, Diana Hoyos among others.

