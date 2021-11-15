We are stepping on the third week of November 2021, and there are several intriguing movies and series releasing on OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV and Netflix. Talking about the biggest release of the week it would be Dhamaka, which is all set to release on Netflix on November 19. Helmed by Ram Madhvani, the movie is based on the 2013 movie The Terror Live, the story of the film revolves around Arjun Pathak (Kartik Aaryan), a news anchor caught up between TRPs, terror attacks and threatening calls in the city and on air. The action-thriller flick stars Kartik, Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan, in key roles. Dhamaka Trailer: Kartik Aaryan is Explosive as News Anchor Arjun Pathak Dealing With an Intense Terrorism Crisis (Watch Video).

Another big release of the week would be The Wheel of Time, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video from November 19. Created by Rafe Judkins, the magical story is about a lady named Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), who crosses path with five young men and women. The series is based on Robert Jordan's novel series of the same name. The epic fantasy TV show stars Rosamund, Daniel Henney, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoe Robins, Barney Harris and Madeleine Madde, among others. Another interesting release of the week would be Your Honour Season 2, which is all set to stream on Sony LIV on November 19. The action-drama TV show stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Varun Badola, Parul Gulati, Mita Vashisht and Kunj Anand, among others. The Wheel of Time: Rosamund Pike's Fantasy Show on Amazon to Debut in November, Check Out the First Look Poster.

Let's quickly take a complete look at the series and movies releasing on the OTT platforms this week:

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Blown Away - Christmas: November 19, 2021

2. The Mind Explianed S2: November 19, 2021

3. Hell Bound: November 19, 2021 | Korean

4. Cowboy Bebop: November 21, 2021

Amazon Prime Video

1. The Wheel of Time: November 19, 2021

Sony LIV

1. Your Honour S2: November 19, 2021

MX Player

1. Matsya Kaand: November 18, 2021

ZEE5

1. Oka Chinna Family Story: November 19, 2021 | Telugu

Movies Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Tick Tick Boom: November 19, 2021

2. Dhamaka: November 19, 2021

Amazon Prime Video

1. Never Back Down - Revolt: November 16, 2021

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Adbhutam: November 19, 2021 | Telugu

2. Cash: November 19, 2021

Hoichoi

1. Mandaar: November 19, 2021

