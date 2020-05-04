New Municipal Corporation Commissioner Appointed in Indore

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 4 (ANI): Ujjain Collector Shashank Mishra has been transferred as Additional Secretary, Madhya Pradesh administration.Mishra will be replaced by Ashish Singh, Commissioner, Indore Municipal Corporation, as the new Collector of Ujjain.Pratibha Pal, Sheopur District Collector, has been transferred as Commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation according to an official order. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)