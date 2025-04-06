'Prabhu Shri Ram Is a Uniting Force for All of Us': PM Narendra Modi Says He Was Blessed To Have Darshan of Ram Setu While Ram Lalla's Surya Tilak Was Taking Place in Ayodhya (Watch Video)

n his post, PM Narendra Modi also said that a divine coincidence occurred as he got the darshan of Ram Setu at the same time as the Surya Tilak was taking place in Ayodhya. "Blessed to have the Darshan of both. Prabhu Shri Ram is a uniting force for all of us. May His blessings always remain upon us," he added.

'Prabhu Shri Ram Is a Uniting Force for All of Us': PM Narendra Modi Says He Was Blessed To Have Darshan of Ram Setu While Ram Lalla's Surya Tilak Was Taking Place in Ayodhya (Watch Video)
A screengrab of the PM Narendra Modi from the video. (Photo credits: X/@narendramodi)
Socially Team Latestly| Apr 06, 2025 01:10 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, April 6, took to X (formerly Twitter) and said that he was blessed to have a darshan of the Ram Setu while on his way back from Sri Lanka. In his post, PM Narendra Modi also said that a divine coincidence occurred as he got the darshan of Ram Setu at the same time as the Surya Tilak was taking place in Ayodhya. "Blessed to have the Darshan of both. Prabhu Shri Ram is a uniting force for all of us. May His blessings always remain upon us," he added. Ram Navami 2025: Celestial ‘Surya Tilak’ Appears on Ram Lalla’s Forehead at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

May His Blessings Always Remain Upon Us, Says PM Modi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Ayodhya Live Breaking News Headlines Lord Ram Ram Janmabhoomi temple Ram Navami Ram Navami 2025 Ram Setu SRI LANKA Surya Tilak
You might also like
New Pamban Bridge Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Country’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge, Flags Off Rameswaram-Tambaram Train (See Pics and Video)
News
'Prabhu Shri Ram Is a Uniting Force for All of Us': PM Narendra Modi Says He Was Blessed To Have Darshan of Ram Setu While Ram Lalla's Surya Tilak Was Taking Place in Ayodhya (Watch Video)
A screengrab of the PM Narendra Modi from the video. (Photo credits: X/@narendramodi)
Socially Team Latestly| Apr 06, 2025 01:10 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, April 6, took to X (formerly Twitter) and said that he was blessed to have a darshan of the Ram Setu while on his way back from Sri Lanka. In his post, PM Narendra Modi also said that a divine coincidence occurred as he got the darshan of Ram Setu at the same time as the Surya Tilak was taking place in Ayodhya. "Blessed to have the Darshan of both. Prabhu Shri Ram is a uniting force for all of us. May His blessings always remain upon us," he added. Ram Navami 2025: Celestial ‘Surya Tilak’ Appears on Ram Lalla’s Forehead at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

May His Blessings Always Remain Upon Us, Says PM Modi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Ayodhya Live Breaking News Headlines Lord Ram Ram Janmabhoomi temple Ram Navami Ram Navami 2025 Ram Setu SRI LANKA Surya Tilak
You might also like
New Pamban Bridge Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Country’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge, Flags Off Rameswaram-Tambaram Train (See Pics and Video)
News

New Pamban Bridge Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Country’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge, Flags Off Rameswaram-Tambaram Train (See Pics and Video)
Ram Navami 2025: Celestial ‘Surya Tilak’ Appears on Ram Lalla’s Forehead at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya (Watch Video)
Festivals & Events

Ram Navami 2025: Celestial ‘Surya Tilak’ Appears on Ram Lalla’s Forehead at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya (Watch Video)
Brazil Rains: Petropolis Turns Into Raging Waterfall Amid Torrential Downpour, Terrifying Video Surfaces
World

Brazil Rains: Petropolis Turns Into Raging Waterfall Amid Torrential Downpour, Terrifying Video Surfaces
Odisha Road Accident: 1 Killed, 15 Others Injured As Tourist Bus Carrying Bangladeshi Pilgrims Overturns Near CIFA on Bhubaneswar-Puri National Highway (Watch Video)

New Pamban Bridge Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Country’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge, Flags Off Rameswaram-Tambaram Train (See Pics and Video)

Ram Navami 2025: Celestial ‘Surya Tilak’ Appears on Ram Lalla’s Forehead at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya (Watch Video)
Festivals & Events

Ram Navami 2025: Celestial ‘Surya Tilak’ Appears on Ram Lalla’s Forehead at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya (Watch Video)
Brazil Rains: Petropolis Turns Into Raging Waterfall Amid Torrential Downpour, Terrifying Video Surfaces
World

Brazil Rains: Petropolis Turns Into Raging Waterfall Amid Torrential Downpour, Terrifying Video Surfaces
Odisha Road Accident: 1 Killed, 15 Others Injured As Tourist Bus Carrying Bangladeshi Pilgrims Overturns Near CIFA on Bhubaneswar-Puri National Highway (Watch Video)
News

Odisha Road Accident: 1 Killed, 15 Others Injured As Tourist Bus Carrying Bangladeshi Pilgrims Overturns Near CIFA on Bhubaneswar-Puri National Highway (Watch Video)

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
leo horoscope today april 6
5000+K+ searches
baba vanga
500+K+ searches
a minecraft movie film
2000+K+ searches
lottery live
2000+K+ searches
one ui 7 update samsung galaxy
2000+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Sunita WilliamsVadodaraLadki Bahin YojanaChaitra Navratri 2025Rohit SharmaEid 2025PM Internship Scheme

‘Deputies Recover an Abducted Chicken’: Man Steals Ex-Girlfriend’s Pet Chicken ‘Polly’ in Washington, Gets Caught After She Calls 911; Bodycam Footage of Arrest Surfaces

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
leo horoscope today april 6
5000+K+ searches
baba vanga
500+K+ searches
a minecraft movie film
2000+K+ searches
lottery live
2000+K+ searches
one ui 7 update samsung galaxy
2000+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Sunita WilliamsVadodaraLadki Bahin YojanaChaitra Navratri 2025Rohit SharmaEid 2025PM Internship SchemeKim Soo-hyunWordle Hints
Google News Telegram Bot
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel