'Prabhu Shri Ram Is a Uniting Force for All of Us': PM Narendra Modi Says He Was Blessed To Have Darshan of Ram Setu While Ram Lalla's Surya Tilak Was Taking Place in Ayodhya (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, April 6, took to X (formerly Twitter) and said that he was blessed to have a darshan of the Ram Setu while on his way back from Sri Lanka. In his post, PM Narendra Modi also said that a divine coincidence occurred as he got the darshan of Ram Setu at the same time as the Surya Tilak was taking place in Ayodhya. "Blessed to have the Darshan of both. Prabhu Shri Ram is a uniting force for all of us. May His blessings always remain upon us," he added. Ram Navami 2025: Celestial ‘Surya Tilak’ Appears on Ram Lalla’s Forehead at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

May His Blessings Always Remain Upon Us, Says PM Modi

On the way back from Sri Lanka a short while ago, was blessed to have a Darshan of the Ram Setu. And, as a divine coincidence, it happened at the same time as the Surya Tilak was taking place in Ayodhya. Blessed to have the Darshan of both. Prabhu Shri Ram is a uniting force for… pic.twitter.com/W9lK1UgpmA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2025

