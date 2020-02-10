New Zealand Add Sodhi, Tickner in Squad for Third ODI Against India

Mt. Maunganui, Feb 10 (PTI) Grappling with injuries to a number of players, New Zealand on Monday added leg spinner Ish Sodhi and pacer Blair Tickner to their squad ahead of the third ODI against India.

New Zealand have already sealed the three-match series, following victories in the first two matches Hamilton and Auckland.

Both Sodhi and Tickner were part the New Zealand A squad which drew the second unofficial Test against India A in Lincoin. They did not take part in the fourth and final day's proceedings on Monday.

The Black Caps have a number of players who are recovering from injuries.

Tim Southee (stomach bug), Mitchell Santner (stomach bug) and Scott Kuggeleijn (viral fever) are hoping to recover in time for the third ODI.

Skipper Kane Williamson, recovering from a left shoulder injury, will undergo a fitness test on Monday afternoon.

