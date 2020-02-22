New Zealand Reach 17 for No Loss at Lunch on Day 2 of First Test

Wellington, Feb 22 (PTI) New Zealand reached 17 for no loss in their first innings after dismissing India for a below-par 165 at lunch on the second day of the opening Test at Basin Reserve here on Saturday.

New Zealand openers Tom Latham (11) and Tom Blundell (6) were at the crease during the break.

Earlier, resuming at an overnight score of 122 for 5, India lost the rest of the five wickets adding just 43 runs.

Tim Southee (4/49) and Kyle Jamieson (4/39) claimed four wickets each, while Trent Boult (1/57) snapped one.

Brief Score:

India 1st Innings: 165 allout in 68.1 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 46; Kyle Jamieson 4/39).

New Zealand 1st innings: 17 for no loss in 8 overs (Tom Latham 11; Ishant Sharma 0/1). PTI

