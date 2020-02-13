Neymar in Doubt for PSG's Clash Against Dortmund

Dijon [France], Feb 13 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel said that Neymar is in doubt for the Champions League last-16 first-leg clash against Dortmund.The club played Wednesday's French Cup quarterfinal clash against Dijon FCO 6-1 without star striker Neymar due to a rib injury.The Brazilian striker stayed in Paris to recover from the injury which he suffered against Montpellier earlier this month. The club will take the final decision on Neymar's fitness on Friday."I can't say that he will be 100 per cent to play against Borussia Dortmund. We will discuss and decide on Friday, the latest possible time to do so. We can't risk his fitness," Goal.com quoted Tuchel as saying.Ahead of the Dortmund clash, the club will take on Amiens SC in Ligue 1 on February 15. Tuchel hinted that Neymar will not play against Amiens as the side will not take the risks."We aren't going to take risks against Amiens, it's clear. We will have a strong team, but if we have little doubts, we won't take risks," Tuchel said.PSG will face Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park on February 19. (ANI)

