Nitish Condoles Death of CRPF Jawan Slain in J-K Encounter

Patna, Feb 5 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of CRPF jawan Ramesh Ranjan, who was killed in an encounter with militants near Srinagar.

Kumar condoled the death of Ranjan, who hailed from Godhna Road in Bhojpur, and declared that his last rites will be held with full state honours.

Three bike-borne militants had opened fire on a CRPF team in Parimpora area earlier in the day. Ranjan succumbed to injuries while two of the assailants were killed in retaliatory firing.

The third militant was captured in an injured condition.

