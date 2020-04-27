No Coronavirus Test Kits Procured at Rs 4,500 a Piece: ICMR

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Responding to a tweet by Congress leader Udit Raj, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday said that no coronavirus test kits have been procured at Rs 4,500 a piece.

The country's apex health research body also shared the price range approved by it for the rapid test kits and RT-PCR kits used in the detection of the COVID-19 infection.

"This is Fake News. Price range approved by ICMR is Rs 740-1150 for RT-PCR and Rs 528-795 for Rapid Test. No test has been procured at Rs 4500. Any Indian company wanting to supply at lower rates is welcome to contact ICMR or Ms Anu Nagar, JS Health Research(011-23736222)," the ICMR said in a tweet on Monday morning, responding to a post by the Congress leader.

Raj had posted a screenshot of a tweet on Sunday which claimed that even though 17 companies were ready to manufacture and offer coronavirus test kits for Rs 500, the prime minister granted the tender for COVID-19 testing kits to a Gujarat-based company at the price of Rs 4,500 per kit.

The former Lok Sabha member had, however, added that, "This is being circulated on social media. It is difficult to say what is the truth."

Meanwhile, the ICMR on Monday asked states to stop using the COVID-19 rapid antibody test kits procured from two Chinese companies and return them to be sent back to the suppliers.

In an advisory sent to chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories on Monday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said it "evaluated the kits of Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livson Diagnostics in field conditions. The results have shown wide variation in their sensitivity, despite early promise of good performance for surveillance purpose".

"In view of this, states are advised to stop using these kits, procured from the above mentioned companies and return them to be sent back to the suppliers," it said.

The health ministry on its part issued a statement saying that ICMR has not made any payment whatsoever in respect of these supplies.

"Because of the due process followed (not going for procurement with 100 per cent advance amount), the GoI does not stand to lose a single rupee," the ministry said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also, earlier in the day, had alleged that some people were indulging in profiteering while supplying rapid test kits for COVID-19 to the government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)