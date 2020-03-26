Noida Police Approaches Industrial Development Commissioner over Issues of Labourers

Noida (UP), Mar 26 (PTI) The police in Gautam Budh Nagar has approached infrastructure and industrial development commissioner for resolving issues being faced by several migrant labourers who have complained about non-payment and no-care from their employers, a top officer said on Thursday.

"Several labours have complained about non-payment and no-care from their employees. We have shared this report with industrial development commissioner who will take appropriate action on the same," Gautam Budh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh told PTI.

Migrant labourers have been stranded in Delhi NCR area due to shutdown of

transport services enforced to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus.

Police in GB Nagar has been getting numerous calls on 112 emergency number for people without ration and money mainly from those at the bottom of the pyramid.

"We have been receiving calls from people that they don't have food and they are hungry. Two NGOs pitched in for help. They are giving thousand kilogram of rice, around 2,000 kg of lentils, biscuits which are being packed in to 10 and 2 kg packets. We have located area where there are most of the weaker socio economic people reside. We started distributing foods in these areas," Singh said.

GB Nagar has seen influx of migrant labour from Haryana, Ghaziabad, Baghpat and heading towards their places.

Singh said medical relief is being provided to caller on 108 helpline but police has been ferrying people in their vehicle in case ambulances are occupied.

Action was taken against 1,465 people, including 39 arrests, in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday for defying restrictions imposed amid coronavirus outbreak, police said, as three more COVID-19 positive cases were reported here.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, bordering Delhi, has so far recorded 14 positive cases of COVID-19, the maximum for any district in Uttar Pradesh, according to the Health Department.

