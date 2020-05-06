Noida: RWAs to Take Call on Allowing House Helps, Washerman; Interstate Travel Remain Prohibited

Noida (UP), May 6 (PTI) House helps and washerman services have been allowed in non-containment zones across Noida and Greater Noida, but interstate and inter-district movement will remain prohibited for non-essential works, Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said in its new coronavirus guidelines on Wednesday.

The guidelines stated that residents are not allowed to take walks outdoors and advised them not to invite guests during the lockdown period.

The guidelines were made public Wednesday night as the third phase of the coronavirus-induced lockdown continues. The guidelines clarify issues related to residents of this western Uttar Pradesh district, adjoining Delhi.

“Considering the diverse views received, it is clarified, that RWAs can take a decision, after consulting their respective residents and consensus building, whether to allow or not allow or allow with conditions, the entry of maid or house help.

"In case the maid or house help are allowed or allowed with conditions they can come only from non-containment zone and one maid or house help can work only in one house. The RWA should make arrangements for thermal scanning of all maid or house help entering the RWA premises," the guidelines stated.

"Closure of interstate and inter-district borders shall remain in force as per previous order. No relaxation has been made in this regard,” it added.

The district administration had last month sealed its borders with Delhi in a major bid to check the spread of coronavirus, banning movement of people except for emergency cases, media and doctors.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has been categorised as COVID-19 'Red Zone' and has recorded 192 cases of coronavirus till Wednesday, according to officials.

