Nothing Has Been Decided So Far: Rajiv Bhatia on ISSF Shooting World Cup

New Delhi [India], Mar 4 (ANI): Ahead of hosting the ISSF Shooting World Cup, National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) secretary Rajeev Bhatia said nothing has been decided so far as NRAI are getting regular health advisory from the government due to the outbreak of coronavirus in many countries."Every day we are getting some advisory from Government of India. We are watching that and we will see. Nothing has been decided so far on that, there is no cut-off date given by ISSF to say that we are cancelling or postponing the tournament," Bhatia told ANI.There has been uncertainty over the hosting of World Cup as NRAI has yet to take a final call. India are scheduled to host a combined World Cup from March 15 to 26 at the Dr Karni Singh Range here."We can say any day. We will see the conditions and if the conditions are more conducive, we will do it," he added.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed the country's preparedness regarding the deadly coronavirus and urged people to not panic while assuring that all requisite steps to contain the virus are being taken.On Monday, a person each from Delhi and Telangana were tested positive for coronavirus. Both the patients are stable and being closely monitored, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak rose above 3,000 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,912. The deadly virus that originated in China late last year continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 80,000 people. (ANI)

