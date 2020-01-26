Novak Djokovic Defeats Schwartzman, Advances to Quarter-finals of Australia Open

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 26 (ANI): Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic on Sunday defeated Diego Schwartzman in the ongoing Australia Open to secure his spot in the quarter-finals.Djokovic completely overpowered his Argentine opponent and registered a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win in the match. In the quarter-final clash, Djokovic will compete against Milos Raonic, who trounced Marin Cilic by 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 today. Later in the day, Roger Federer will take on Marton Fucsovics in the competition. (ANI)

