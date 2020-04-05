Nursing Officers Voluntarily Choose to Serve at AIIMS COVID ICU Ward

By Joymala BagchiNew Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Setting a novel example for others, a group of five nurses has voluntarily come forward to provide their services at the newly setup COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the backdrop of coronavirus crisis.These nurses will be helping the medical teams in treating the COVID-19 infected patients at the ICU ward as well as motivate them.Kanish Yadav (33), a nursing officer narrates, "I am working in AIIMS ICU department since last eight years. In January, I was assigned special duty for blood donation camp which was scheduled to continue till March 31. However, our duty was cut short and we were relieved from duty due to COVID-19 outbreak."Yadav continued, "After being relieved from duty, I started introspecting. On March 30, I decided to write to the Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) seeking permission to provide service at the COVID ward. To my surprise, the letter was immediately accepted as there was already a shortage of manpower."His letter to CNO interestingly states that he can motivate not only his team but all COVID-19 positive patients who at times slip into depression.When asked what made him chose the COVID-19 ward even after knowing that it remains prone to infection, Yadav asserts, "I just want to stick to my job profile of serving the patients. It makes me satisfied and happy to see patients smiling."AIIMS Trauma Center has been remodeled into the COVID-19 ward. The ICU has 18 beds and currently two positive patients are admitted here.Another nurse Mukesh Kumar (40), earlier working with the Child Oncology Department also come forward to serve at the COVID ICU ward. He unfolds, "I have not learnt to turn away from my responsibility. With doctor's treatment and our care if we can cure COVID-19 positive patients, then our society, as well as our country, would be Corona-free soon, however, staying at home is also equally important now."Reports of health workers being attacked by locals are surfacing from several places such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar. Patients under quarantine are also misbehaving with the medical team and police. In a measure to contain the spread of the easily communicable disease, COVID-19, India is undergoing a lockdown for a period of 21 days. Other than essential services all the routine works stand closed.At present, nationwide a total of 3072 (including 2784 active cases, 212 cured/discharged and 75 deaths) have been registered by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

