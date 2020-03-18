Odisha Film Development Corporation Asks Filmmakers to Stop Shooting Till March 31

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Due to the concerns emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha Film Development Corporation (OFDC) requested the Odia filmmakers to halt their productions. On Wednesday, the OFDC said: "In light of #COVID19, we request all producers, directors and independent filmmakers or their units in the state to stop shooting of films, TV series/shows, web series etc, from 19 March to 31 March."Since the outbreak of the crisis, numerous film organisations have issued similar guidelines. (ANI)

