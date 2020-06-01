Odisha Govt to Enforce 2-Day Shutdown in 11 Districts Every Week Till June End, Aims to Tackle Rising COVID-19 Cases

Coronavirus in India | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Bhubaneswar, June 1: The Odisha government on Monday announced to enforce two-day shutdown in 11 districts every week till June end to tackle the rising COVID-19 cases. The 11 districts will remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays. These districts are -- Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Balangir.

Chief secretary Asit Tripathy said essential services, including healthcare services and medicine shops will be exempted from the shutdown norms. Briefing on the guidelines for 'Unlock 1', Tripathy said the schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed till July 31. He said the public worshiping at religious places will not be permitted till June 30 in the state. Odisha Issues Unlock 1 Guidelines: From Religious Places to Schools And Malls, Know Who Will Open And What Won't.

"No religious, social and political congregation will be allowed till June 30," he said. Besides, shopping malls will also remain closed till June 30. However, hotels can operate with 30 per cent of their capacity by adhering to social distancing norms.

Director General Police Abhay said the night curfew will remain in force from 7 pm to 7 am. He said that people who are found without masks and spitting outside will be fined Rs 500 in the first two instances and Rs 1,000 later.