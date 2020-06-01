Odisha Issues Unlock 1 Guidelines: From Religious Places to Schools And Malls, Know Who Will Open And What Won't

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Bhubneshwar, June 1: The Odisha government, headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on Monday issued guidelines for relaxations announced in the lockdown as part of the Centre's Unlock 1. While the Odisha government allowed 30 percent bookings in hotels, it said religious places will remain shut till June 30 across the state. The guidelines come as Odisha reported highest single-day spike with 156 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24-hours.

The Odisha government said the closure of schools and colleges will continue till July 31. Besides, shopping complexes, cinema halls, gyms and swimming pools will also remain shut till June end, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said. The fine on spitting in public places has been increased from Rs 200 to Rs 500, he added. All political and religious gathering will remain banned till June 30. The guidelines come on the first day of the Unlock-1. Unlock 1 Guidelines Issued By MHA While Lockdown 5.0 Applied in Containment Zones in India Till June 30.

What Will Open And What Won't in Odisha:

Religious places will remain shut till June 30.

All schools and colleges will remain closed till July 31.

Shopping malls won't open.

Cinema halls, gyms and swimming pools won't open for public.

Hotels can take booking up to 30 percent capacity.

On Saturday, the Centre took an exit step from the 68-day nationwide lockdown, declaring that the restrictions will be limited only to containment zones up to June 30 and that the prohibited activities will be opened in a phased manner in areas outside these zones, allowing restaurants, malls, religious places and education sectors to open in a phased manner.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases has increased to 2,104 in Odisha. The number of active cases in the state stands at 969. A total of 1,126 persons has recovered in the state while seven persons have died of the disease.