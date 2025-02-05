Rourkela, February 5: Three wagons of a goods train jumped the tracks near Rourkela railway station in Odisha's Sundargarh district on Wednesday, officials said. No casualties have been reported so far, they said. After jumping the tracks the three wagons moved close to houses of people near the railway tracks in Malgodown slum, they said. Odisha Train Derailment: Freight Train Derails at Rourkela's Malgodam Yard, Crashes Into Shops and Settlements After Going Off Tracks; Videos Surfaces.

Three Wagons of Goods Train Derail Near Rourkela Railway Station

"We ran away from our houses after as the wagons moved towards our colony," a slum dweller said. Traffic on the Railway Gate-Basanti Colony road has been disrupted due to the accident.

