Officials Confirm US Military Plane Crash in Afghanistan, Dispute Claims of Enemy Fire

World. (File Image)

Kabul [Afghanistan], Jan 28 (ANI): An American military plane crashed in Afghanistan's Ghazni province on Sunday, US Forces in Afghanistan confirmed, adding that there was no indication that the plane was downed by "enemy fire"."A U.S. Bombardier E-11A crashed today in Ghazni province, Afghanistan. While the cause of the crash is under investigation, there are no indications the crash was caused by enemy fire. We will provide additional information as it becomes available," Col. Sonny Leggett, a spokesman for the US military in Afghanistan, tweeted.The plane had crashed near the Taliban-controlled area of Deh Yak district in the central Afghan province of Ghazni.Conflicting reports had emerged in the aftermath of the crash. Taliban social media accounts had posted pictures and videos of what they described as the wreckage of the aircraft shot by them.In the following tweet, the spokesperson denied the claims, saying, "Taliban claims that additional aircraft have crashed are false." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)