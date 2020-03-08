Olympiakos-Wolves Europa League Clash to Be Behind Closed Doors

Athens, Mar 8 (AFP) The first leg of the Europa League last-16 tie between Olympiakos and Wolves on Thursday will be held behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Greek government announced on Sunday.

Ministry of Health representative Sotiris Tsiodras said starting Monday that all professional sports events for the next two weeks will be played without spectators.

The measure will also affect postseason games in the Greek Super League play-offs, as well as those in basketball, handball and water polo.

Tsiodras announced on Sunday that seven new cases of the coronavirus had surfaced in Greece, bringing the total in the country to 73. AFP

