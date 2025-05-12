Hollywood actor Amber Heard welcomed twins, son Ocean and daughter Agnes. Heard, known for her work in projects such as Aquaman and Justice League, shared the news on her Instagram handle on Sunday, on the occasion of International Mother's Day. Mother’s Day 2025: Sonam Kapoor Honours Her Mother Sunita Kapoor, Says She Embodies ‘Strength Wrapped in Softness’.

The 39-year-old actor, who is also a mother to her four-year-old daughter Oonagh, whom she welcomed in 2021, said she is "elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family." "Mother's Day 2025 will be one I'll never forget. This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I've strived to build for years. Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang," she began her post.

Amber Heard Welcomes Twins Agnes and Ocean on Mother’s Day 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

"My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full. When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn't possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three." Heard mentioned about her fertility challenges and said becoming a mother despite it, has been "the most humbling experience" for her. ‘Don’t Underestimate a Mother’: Kareena Kapoor Khan Lists Strengths of Mothers on Mother’s Day.

The actor has previously opened up about having fertility challenges, which she also faced during the birth of her first child.