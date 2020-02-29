One Dies, Two Injured After Train Ran over Them in Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): One person died while two others suffered grievous injuries when a Shatabdi train ran over them at Gyaspura railway crossing here on Saturday.The incident took place when the victims were trying to cross the level crossing on their vehicles while it was closed.Police officials have reached the spot.Further details are awaited. (ANI)

