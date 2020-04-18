One More COVID-19 Case in Bhubaneswar, Odisha Has 61 Cases

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 18 (ANI): One more coronavirus positive case was reported in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in Odisha to 61."One more COVID-19 case has been reported in Bhubaneswar, taking the total number of cases to 61 in Odisha. Twenty-four patients have been treated while one person has succumbed to the disease," said Odisha Health Department.Meanwhile, the Odisha government on Saturday announced the Urban Wage Employment Initiative and sanctioned Rs 100 crore to provide relief to daily-wage labourers facing hardship amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India reached 14,792 including 12,289 active cases, 2015 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 488 deaths, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. (ANI)

