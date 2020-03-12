One More Person Tested Positive for Coronavirus in Thiruvananthapuram Lab

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 12 (ANI): Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Thursday said one more case has been tested COVID-19 positive in Thiruvananthapuram lab."One more case tested COVID-19 positive in Thiruvananthapuram lab. We have sent it to NIV for confirmation. The patient is currently admitted at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. If confirmed, the total number will rise to 17 in the state," the minister said.According to the Union Health Ministry's latest update, with fresh cases reported from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Ladakh, the number of people who are COVID-19 positive has gone up to 73. (ANI)

