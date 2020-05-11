One More Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Himachal; Total Count 60

Shimla, May 11 (PTI) One more coronavirus case surfaced in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the infection count to 60 in the state, an official said.

So far, three people have succumbed to the infection in the state.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said the fresh case was reported from Kangra district.

The patient tested positive for the infection at Tanda's Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), he added.

Immediate details about the patient were not available.

Dhiman said 482 samples were sent to five laboratories in the state, of which 228 tested negative for the infection on Monday while one was declared positive. Results of the remaining samples are awaited, he said.

The official said now the state has 18 active cases--six in Chamba, five in Kangra, two in Hamirpur, Bilaspur each and one each in Mandi, Una and Shimla.

Thirty-five people have recovered from the infection while three died, he said, adding that four people were shifted to other states for treatment.

