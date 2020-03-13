Oppn Candidates of Local Body Polls Being Threatened: Chandrababu Naidu to AP Guv

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday met Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and informed him about the attacks being carried out against his party leaders and cadre allegedly by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).Naidu alleged that many opposition candidates, who are willing to contest the local body polls, are being threatened and attacked to scare them away from the electoral process."Submitted a representation to Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan Garu outlining the appalling attacks being carried out by YSR Congress Goondas on TDP leaders and cadre," Naidu tweeted on Thursday.He said that he urged the Governor to do everything in his powers to stop Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy."Many opposition candidates willing to contest in the Local Bodies' Election are being threatened / physically attacked / and in several cases documents being torn to keep them away from participating in the electoral process which is a right granted by the Constitution," Naidu said."This has never happened before. Such actions are a clear & substantial threat to democracy in AP & the action of subduing the voice of opposition is a strong concern. Urged Hon'ble Governor to do everything within his powers to stop YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from walking this ruinous path," he said in another tweet.On Wednesday night, Naidu held a sit-in protest after two of his party leaders, Buddha Venkanna and Bonda Umamaheswara, were attacked allegedly by YSRCP workers. (ANI)

