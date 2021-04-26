The 2020 Netflix original film My Octopus Teacher bagged an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. The film is directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed and it documents a year spent by filmmaker Craig Foster forging a relationship with a wild common octopus in a South African kelp forest. The movie also bagged the award for Best Documentary at the British Academy Film Awards.

Also in the ceremony, 'Sound of Metal' won an Oscar in the 'Best Sound' category. Oscars 2021: Nomadland’s Chloe Zhao Creates History by Becoming Second Woman in the Academy Awards to Win Best Director Honour.

British actor Daniel Kaluuya took home the Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, for his performance in the 'Judas and Black Messiah'.

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller took home an Oscar in the category of Adapted Screenplay for their work in the Anthony Hopkins-starrer 'The Father'. Emerald Fennell also won an Oscar for Original Screenplay for the comedy thriller film 'Promising Young Woman'. Oscars 2021: Tenet Wins Best Visual Effects at 93rd Academy Awards.

Denmark's 'Another Round' won an Oscar for 'Best International Feature Film'. Chloe Zhao took home the Oscar for best direction for 'Nomadland', becoming the first person of colour to bag this award. She is only the second woman in the history of the Academy Awards to win this particular laurel. The 93rd Academy Awards are being held at both the Dolby Theatre and Union Station.

The ceremony is taking place two months later than originally planned, due to the impact left by the COVID-19 pandemic on the entertainment industry.

The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced on March 15 this year. This is only the fourth time in history that the Academy Awards were postponed. 'Mank' leads the nominations this year after being nominated for 10 accolades while 'The Father', 'Judas and the Black Messiah', 'Minari', 'Nomadland', 'Sound of Metal' and 'The Trial of Chicago 7' have been nominated in six categories.

