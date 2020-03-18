Ottawa Player is NHL's First with Positive Coronavirus Test

Ottawa, Mar 18 (AFP) An unnamed Ottawa Senators player has become the first National Hockey League player to test positive for the coronavirus COVID-19, the club announced.

The player is in isolation after displaying mild symptoms, the Senators said in a posting on their website on Tuesday.

"The Ottawa Senators are in the process of notifying anyone who has had known close contact with the athlete and are working with our team doctors and public health officials," the club said in a statement.

"As a result of this positive case, all members of the Ottawa Senators are requested to remain isolated, to monitor their health and seek advice from our team medical staff."

The NHL put its season on hold last week, agreeing to follow health officials' recommendations that gatherings of 50 or more people be canceled for the next two months.

"The health of our players, fans, and community remains our highest priority," the Senators said.

"We will continue to do everything we can to help ensure our players, staff, fans and the greater community remain safe and healthy during this time of uncertainty due to the spread of the coronavirus."

The Senators had the second-worst record in the league when the seson was shut down with 25 wins and 62 points from 71 games. AFP

