Our Resolve to Carve out a New Odisha-empowered Odisha is Firm: Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday emphasised that the state government is firmly resolved to carve out a "new Odisha-empowered Odisha"."People-centric governance is the essence of a true democracy. The continuous trust of the people of Odisha is the ultimate energy that guides the policies of my government. There was a time Odisha was identified with acute poverty and calamities. Today, we are known for the highest reduction of poverty in the Country and setting global benchmarks in disaster management," Patnaik said on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's speech."Our resolve to carve out a new Odisha-empowered Odisha is firm. During the last 20 years of our governance, we promised what we could deliver and delivered what we promised. We are the only state which has doubled farmers income. We have brought more than 8 million people out of poverty in the last decade," Patnaik added.Patnaik said that this could not have been possible without bringing in significant improvements in the household income of the farmers of the state.Talking about the KALIA scheme, Patnaik said that it is a unique scheme tailor-made to the needs of farmers and now is a model for the nation."Through KALIA scheme we support about 50 lakh small and marginal farm families and about 25 lakh landless agriculture households," he said.The Chief Minister added, "Empowerment of women is very close to my heart. It is the surest way to ensure socio-economic development of the households. 'Mission Shakti', our women self-help group movement today is spread in every corner of the state. More than 40 lakh mothers have been assisted under MAMATA. We are now considered as a nutrition champion state."Patnaik said that his government's intervention in providing education to more than five lakh ST and SC students with hostel facility is unprecedented in scale."We are the leading state in the country in implementing the Forest Rights Act. We are aware that the GenNext citizens of Odisha are aspirational. They want their state to emerge as a leader with confidence. My government is determined to measure up to that expectation and work hard for the complete transformation of the state by implementing the '5T Mantra'," he said.Sharing some of the ambitious targets which the state government is focusing on, Patnaik said, "By August 15, 2020, our citizens will have the freedom not to visit government offices for any services. April 1 is the dateline for shifting of all wage payments through banks for all line departments. IFMS in all government transactions across departments by April 1. Mo Sarkar in all departments by March 5, 2020."Patnaik said that they have now reached a certain stage in development and governance from where we should take a leap to the next level."People are aspirational and that should motivate us to provide effective governance. In this backdrop the state government is going to focus on employment and value addition on a big scale comparable to the best in the world... All this leading to a new Odisha - empowered Odisha," he added. (ANI)

