Over 1 Lakh Schoolchildren Take Part in Punjab Govt's Online Video Contest

Chandigarh, May 6 (PTI) Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Wednesday said over one lakh children participated an eight-day-long online video competition launched by the state government, creating a world record.

Singla said the campaign engaged around 2.5 crore people on social media.

The campaign, named ‘Ambassadors of Home, was launched by the minister on April 27, inviting students from schools across 22 districts of Punjab to share their positive ideas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister said 1,05,898 schoolchildren shared their videos, claiming that the campaign created a world record as never before so many students participated in an online video competition.

He said currently Cebu City Commission (a government body of Philippines) holds the record of the maximum participation as they had got 43,157 participants in an eight-day online competition.

Ludhiana district sent the most 16,084 entries, he said, adding that the result of the campaign will be declared in the next 20 days.

Three winners will be selected from each district of the state. Attractive prizes like Apple iPads, laptops and Android tablets will be given to them, he said.

The minister said that the primary objective of the campaign was to engage students in a constructive activity.

He claimed that the competition has impressed the Union government, which has appreciated it.

"It is heartening to see the response we have got from the children. For me every child is a winner. Most of the entries are deep rooted in Punjabi ethos and culture. I am grateful to all students who shared innovative ideas through videos on just one call," Singla said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)