Over 2050 People Arrested for Violating Lockdown Norms in Last 29 Days: Assam Police

Guwahati, Apr 22 (PTI) The Assam Police on Wednesday said it has arrested more than 2,050 people across the state in the last 29 days for defying the lockdown order imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Nearly Rs 1 crore has been collected from them as fine, police said.

In its daily report on the lockdown, the Assam Police mentioned that 1,156 cases have been registered in connection with 2,007 incidents since the beginning of the lockdown.

Accordingly, 2,059 people have been arrested, it said.

Police have also realised a total fine of Rs 98,75,400 for violating the lockdown norms.

Besides, a total of 17,268 vehicles of all types and 25 boats have been seized from various parts of the state during this period, the report said.

The state police is also taking a proactive stand against fake news.

Action is being taken against those spreading provocative content and rumours about COVID-19 on social media, it said.

As on Wednesday, 85 cases have been registered and 46 persons were arrested for spreading fake content, according to the release.

To stop the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus in the state, 21 locations in 12 districts were sealed and declared as containment zones by the authorities.

According to the health and family welfare department, the state has tested a total of 5,514 samples for coronavirus of which 34 tested positive till Tuesday night.

One person died of COVID-19, while 19 have been cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals.

However, as per the Union health ministry, Assam has reported 35 COVID-19 cases so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)