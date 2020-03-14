Paid Leaves, Free Tests, Travel Bans in Trump's COVID-19 Action Plan

World. (File Image)

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 14 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday revealed the fine details of the Coronavirus Relief Bill that was passed by the Congress in a show of bipartisan effort to contain the spread of the lethal infection.Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence addressed various questions over the evolving situation of the virus in the United States.The President also mentioned that he has taken the coronavirus test and the result is awaited. He said, "There were many questions yesterday on me taking the test. I have taken the test... results are awaited. They take one or two days.""The Bill provides free coronavirus testing for all Americans who should be tested. It Is a pretty complex test and it costs money and it is being provided free. So people do not have to worry about that," Trump added."The Bill provides paid sick and family medical leave for those who need it, including for those who have the virus, for caregivers and those looking after children affected by school closure," he further said.Meanwhile, the White House has taken stringent steps to reduce the contacts of the US President and Vice-President and anyone meeting them will be checked for their body temperature.Trump also said that by declaring an emergency, it would give states and territories access to up to USD 50 billion in federal funds to combat the spreading coronavirus epidemic.The United States has also said that all travel to the UK and Ireland will be suspended effective from March 15 midnight with only citizens and residents able to return to the mainland.Currently, there are at least 532 cases in the United States with 50 deaths. The coronavirus outbreak has been declared as a pandemic by the WHO. The UN health agency has confirmed more than 132,000 cases worldwide. (ANI)

