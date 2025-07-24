Rawalpindi, July 24: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Wednesday issued arrest warrants for several senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in connection with cases related to the November protest, ARY News reported. According to ARY News, those facing arrest include Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, former President Arif Alvi, and several other prominent PTI figures. The court also issued warrants for MNA Shahid Khattak, former Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid, Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur, Wahab Alvi, and Hammad Azhar.

Others named in the warrants include Omar Ayub Khan, Shehryar Riaz, and Asad Qaiser. The court's orders relate to three separate cases tied to the November protest. Aleema Khan and Azam Swati have also been named in connection with the events of November 26, ARY News reported. Following the issuance of the arrest warrants, special police teams have been formed to arrest the accused individuals, ARY News said. In a related development, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore sentenced several PTI leaders, including Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, to 10 years in prison in a case linked to arson and vandalism on May 9. Former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was acquitted in the same case, ARY News reported. 7 Leaders of Imran Khan's Party Get 10-year Jail Term in May 9 Riot Cases.

The ATC delivered its verdict after holding multiple hearings at Kot Lakhpat Jail and recording relevant evidence. In addition to Qureshi, the court acquitted Hamza Azim and five others accused in the May 9 riots case. As per ARY News, the trial court announced its reserved verdict in the case related to rioting at Sherpao Bridge in May 2023, following the arrest of PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan. While five accused, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, were acquitted, eight others--including Yasmin Rashid, Mahmoodur Rasheed, and Ijaz Chaudhry--were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment each. Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Workers Arrested as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM-led Convoy Reaches Lahore.

Other PTI leaders handed 10-year jail terms include Ali Hassan, Afzal Azeem, Khalid Qayyum, Riaz Hussain, and former Punjab Governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema, ARY News added. The May 9, 2023, protests erupted across Pakistan after the arrest of Imran Khan by paramilitary forces in Islamabad. The arrest was carried out at the behest of the National Accountability Bureau in connection with a corruption case. The events led to widespread violence, including arson and vandalism in multiple cities, ARY News reported.

