Ahmedabad, May 24: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Saturday stated that it had arrested Sahdev Singh Gohil, a multipurpose health worker from Gujarat's Kachchh district, for allegedly sharing classified information related to the Border Security Force (BSF) and Indian Navy with a Pakistani agent. The arrest, confirmed by Gujarat ATS SP K Siddharth on Saturday, follows an investigation that revealed Gohil's communication with a woman named Aditi Bharadwaj, identified as a Pakistani operative, through WhatsApp, where he shared sensitive photos and videos of BSF and Indian Navy sites.

"Gujarat ATS arrested Sahdev Singh Gohil, a multipurpose health worker from Kachchh... We had information that he had been sharing information related to BSF and Indian Navy with a Pakistani agent... The accused was called here for a preliminary investigation on May 1. It was revealed that during June-July 2023, Sahdev Singh Gohil had come in contact with a girl named Aditi Bharadwaj through WhatsApp... While speaking to her, he came to know that she was a Pakistani agent. She asked for photos and videos of the BSF and Indian Navy sites, which were under construction or newly constructed. He started sharing photos and videos through WhatsApp," Siddharth stated. Who Was Madhuri Gupta? All About Indian Diplomat Who Became Spy After Falling in Love With Pakistani While Working at Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

The investigation revealed that Gohil, initially contacted by Bharadwaj in 2023, continued to share critical information into 2025, receiving financial compensation for his actions. According to the Gujarat ATS SP, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) analysis confirmed the WhatsApp numbers linked to Bharadwaj were operated from Pakistan, underscoring the cross-border nature of the espionage. Jyoti Malhotra Case: West Bengal Bloggers in Friend List of Suspected Pakistan ‘Spy’ Under Intelligence Agencies’ Lens.

"At the beginning of 2025, he bought a SIM card on his Aadhaar Card and activated WhatsApp on that number for Aditi Bharadwaj with the help of OTP... After that, all photos and videos related to BSF and Indian Navy were shared on that number... He was also paid Rs 40,000 in cash by another man... His phone was sent to the FSL. The WhatsApp numbers under Aditi Bharadwaj's name were being operated from Pakistan," the Gujarat ATS SP stated. As per Siddharth, a case has been registered against Gohil and Bharadwaj under Sections 61 and 148 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

