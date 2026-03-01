Karachi, March 1: At least nine people died on Sunday after clashes between protesters and Pakistani law enforcement personnel near the US Consulate in Karachi, Dawn News reported, citing the executive director of Civil Hospital Karachi's (CHK) trauma centre. CHK's Dr Mohammad Sabir Memon told Dawn that nine men had died while 32 others were injured in the wake of protests near the consulate.

Dawn reported citing a statement by Edhi that law enforcement personnel resorted to teargas shelling and baton-charge to control the situation. Earlier, police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told Dawn that six bodies were brought to CHK and stated that two injured policemen were among those brought to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for treatment. The two policemen were injured by "hard and blunt instruments", while "two protesters with firearm injuries" were also brought to JPMC, the surgeon told Dawn. Pakistan: 6 Killed Outside US Consulate in Karachi After Violent Protest Over Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death (Watch Videos).

Sindh's Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar sought immediate details about the situation from Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Azad Khan, a statement from his office said, as per Dawn. The Pakistani media outlet further mentioned that the minister directed alternative routes be determined to maintain the flow of traffic, and that law enforcement agencies (LEAs) remain fully alert and monitor the situation closely. It was also reported that Keamari Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amjad Ahmed Shaikh gathered police contingents to strengthen security at sensitive locations.

In an update issued at around 11 am (local time), Karachi Traffic Police said both sides of the road from Sultanabad Traffic Section towards Mai Kolachi were closed for traffic due to a protest. The protests come in the wake of Israeli-US strikes, which resulted in the killing of Iran's Supreme Commander, Ayatollah Khamenei. The strikes, which have been labelled by the Israeli Defence Forces as Operation Roaring Lion, come after months of close and joint planning with the US Armed Forces, IDF's Lt Col Nadav Shoshani said in a video message on Sunday. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Dies: Iranian Embassy in Delhi Lowers Flag to Half-Mast To Honour Iran’s Supreme Leader After Fatal Airstrikes in Tehran (Watch Video).

He added, "Our mission could not be more clear. The IDF will continue to act to remove emerging threats against Israel because the price of an action is too high" Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Reuters reported, citing Iranian state media. The country's Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects, marking the closing of a 37-year chapter in the Islamic Republic's history. Ayatollah Khamenei was the successor to the Revolution's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini. Since 1989, his "story" was one of unwavering defiance against Western influence.

