Palghar, May 4: A case has been registered against a person for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 32-year-old man over a financial dispute in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday. The victim, Salman Mansuri, was found hanging in a local lodge at Dahanu on Saturday evening, a senior police official said. A case was registered under section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita against one Bharat Zhavre, who is currently absconding, he said. Kota Suicide: NEET Aspirant Dies by Hanging Herself From Iron Grille of Her Room a Day Before NEET UG Exam 2025.

The official said as per preliminary information, Mansuri reportedly checked into a lodge in Dahanu and was later found hanging from the ceiling around 8 pm. Police suspect that the financial disagreement and alleged mental harassment by the accused may have pushed Mansuri to take this extreme step, he said.

