Vaishali, November 2: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday addressed a rally in Hajipur, Bihar, as part of the NDA's campaign for the upcoming elections. Shah emphasised the strength of the NDA coalition, likening it to the five Pandavas, and asserted that the alliance is determined to stop the return of "Jungle Raj" in the state. Shah highlighted the unity and strength of the NDA coalition, comprising the BJP, JD(U), Chirag Paswan's party, and others. "In Bihar's elections, the NDA's coalition, like the five Pandavas, entered the election battle with strength. The Bharatiya Janata Party, JD(U), Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas) Party, Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM Party, and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) Party are united and determined to stop the Jungle Raj. All the parties in front of us, there is a fight going on," said Shah.

He questioned the opposition's ability to keep Bihar united when they cannot maintain unity within their own alliance. Shah accused the opposition of wanting to bring back the days of "Jungle Raj" and emphasised that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar can make Bihar a prosperous state. "If the alliance that is not united, can that alliance keep Bihar united? Keeping Bihar united, safe, and prosperous can only be achieved through the leadership of Nitishji and Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party. Brothers and sisters, Hajipur was the workplace of Swargiya Ram Vilas Paswanji. In 1977, at Hajipur, Ram Vilas Paswan became an MP, and the record he set for victory remained unbroken until the Apat Kaal era. No one," added Shah. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Rahul Gandhi Goes Fishing in Begusarai Pond; at Rally Takes ‘Yoga Asana’ Dig at PM Narendra Modi (See Pics and Video).

Shah urged the people of Bihar to support the NDA coalition and ensure the state's development and prosperity. He highlighted the coalition's commitment to the state's progress and its determination to stop the return of "Jungle Raj." Shah announced several development projects for Bihar, including the establishment of a medical college in Mahua and a large industrial park on 1243 acres, which will employ thousands of people. Shah highlighted various infrastructure projects in the state, including a six-lane Ganga bridge in Kutchi Dargah, Bidupur; reconstruction of Gandhi Setu; Betia-Patna Highway; bridge on the Gandak River; Amash Darbhanga Expressway, which will pass through the Vaishali district and Vande Bharat train service to Vaishali.

"On one hand, there are parties that want to bring the Jungle Raj, and on the other hand, here, in 1243 acres, we have decided to make a big industrial park, which will give employment to thousands of people. Jandaha, Rajapakar, and Mahua are going to be beneficiaries. With an investment of ₹ 670 crores, the Hajipur-Muzaffarpur National Highway in Vaishali, along with an investment of ₹ 1,000 crores, has created a new large industrial area, in which lakhs of crores of investment are expected to come. In Hajipur, with 5000 crores, we have made a double-deck flyover, we have made a six-lane Ganga bridge in Kutchi Darga, Bidupur, we have reconstructed Gandhi Setu, we have constructed Betia Patna Highway, we have built a bridge on the Gandak River, Amash Darbhanga Expressway, which will pass through Vaishali district, and Vaishali will be given the benefit of the Vande Bharat train by PM Narendra Modi," added Shah.

"Very soon, in our Mahua, a medical college is also going to start. In Hajipur, we have built the third most advanced industrial facility in the country, we have modernised Sadar Hospital, and with 130 crores, in the Hajipur Nagar Parishad area, we have also built a storm water facility," said Shah. Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Muzaffarpur launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal, asserting that if Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav manages to become Chief Minister, it will mean that three new ministeries - of kidnapping, extortion, and promoting abduction and bloodshed will open up in the State. Dularchand Yadav Murder: ‘ECI Has Zero Tolerance Towards Violence, Our Officers Ready to Conduct Peaceful Bihar Assembly Elections’, Says CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

"During Lalu-Rabri's administration, here in Gopalganj, the DM Krishnaiah was beaten to death; if Lalu's son becomes CM again, then three ministries will be created in Bihar: one to run the kidnapping industry, a second to collect extortion, and a third to promote abduction and bloodshed," Shah said. The Union Minister hailed the governance of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he said helped Muzaffarpur's litchi gain global status."It was Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi who steered Bihar away from Jungle Raj and toward development. Under Narendra Modi's rule, Muzaffarpur's litchis go across the country and the world, spreading their sweetness," Shah said.

Hence, he urged the people to cast their vote to save the state from Jungle Raj and requested them to vote on 6th November. "On the 6th, you must cast your vote. There are three NDA candidates here; one of them is also our minister -- you should vote to make them win. I want to tell the people of Muzaffarpur: don't give your vote to make any candidate a minister, but give it to save [us] from "Jungle Raj." The collapse Bihar suffered during Lalu-Rabri's 15 years in power -- that same "Jungle Raj" is returning today, only dressed differently, with a changed face," Shah said. Voting for Bihar's 243-seat Assembly will take place in two phases on November 6 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)