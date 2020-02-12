Patel Maiden Double Ton Puts Goa on Top

Kolkata, Feb 12 (PTI) Wicketkeeper batsman Smit Patel smashed a career-best 236 before Goa declared at 490/4 on day one of their Ranji Trophy Plate clash against Mizoram here on Thursday.

Patel, whose previous best was 158, struck 28 fours and three sixes in his entertaining 195-ball knock, while skipper Amit Verma also slammed a century. The duo put on 301 runs for the third wicket.

Put in, Goa lost opener Vaibhav Govekar (21) inside 12 overs but Sumiran Amonkar (32) steadied the innings in company of Patel. G Lalbiakvela (3/91) took three wickets for Mizoram.

In reply, Mizoram were 15/1 at stumps on day one, trailing by 475 runs at the CCFC ground here.

Goa (43 points) have a slender two-point lead over Puducherry in the Plate Group standings from where one team qualify for the quarterfinals.

Brief Scores

Goa 490/4 declared; 77.5 overs (Smit Patel 236, Amit Verma 148, Snehal Kauthankar 40 not out). Mizoram 15/1; 7 overs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)