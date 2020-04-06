Patnaik Urges Doctors to Support Odisha's COVID-19 Telemedicine Helpline

Bhubaneswar, Apr 6 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday appealed to the doctors to support the state government's initiative of launching a dedicated COVID-19 telemedicine helpline.

"I am appealing to all the doctors, across the state and India, to support the government in this initiative. Please come forward and register to provide free service to citizens," Patnaik said.

He said doctors are at the frontline of the fight against coronavirus.

After readying seven special COVID-19 hospitals in different regions of Odisha, the state government has now decided to launch a dedicated COVID-19 telemedicine helpline 14410 to provide medical assistance to people exhibiting coronavirus-like symptoms.

"This is a completely free service and anybody who is suffering from coronavirus-like symptoms such as cough, fever, breathlessness can call the number," he said.

Doctors willing to provide their voluntary services in the fight against COVID-19 can register themselves at www.bit.ly//IndiaTeleMed, the chief minister said.

"The state will be ever grateful to the doctors for their sacrifice in these testing times," he added.

