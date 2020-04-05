People Have Shown Solidarity in This Fight Against Coronavirus: Javadekar

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said by lighting lamps and candles and turning off their lights, the people of this country have shown solidarity in the fight against coronavirus.

Speaking to media shortly after lighting lamps, the environment minister said it was a small action which carried a big message of unity in the country.

"Salute to PM Shri Narendra Modi ji. Desh ko chhote 'action' se diya ye bada 'message'. Desh ki unity ko mazboot karne wala ye kadam hai. Long live India (Salute to PM Narendra Modi. This small action has given a big message. It is a step to strengthen the nation's unity. Long Live India)," he tweeted.

The prime minister had on Friday urged the people to switch off the lights of their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat coronavirus.

