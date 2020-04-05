People of Gujarat Respond to PM's Call by Switching off Lights

Ahmedabad, Apr 5 (PTI) Most people in Gujarat switched off the lights at their homes and lit candles, diyas or turned on mobile phone torches for nine minutes starting 9 pm on Sunday, in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to show the nation's "collective resolve and solidarity" in its fight against coronavirus.

After turning off the lights, people came out in the balconies or terraces of their houses, and lit earthen lamps, candles and waved mobile flashlights. Some people created patterns with diyas on the ground.

Some shouted slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram', while some others even burst firecrackers.

Modi had on Friday urged people to turn off lights at their homes for nine minutes at 9 pm to display the country's collective resolve and solidarity to defeat the virus.

Modi's call for a blackout had also raised concerns about power grid failure.

