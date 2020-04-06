People Should Follow Lockdown Rules to Prevent Spread of COVID-19, Says Vijayvargiya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): People should follow the rules imposed during the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, said senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti."I appeal to people to follow the norms of the lockdown as it has been imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus," Vijayvargiya told ANI."Those who did not light diyas or candles yesterday caused the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Indore," he claimed. Speaking on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, the BJP leader said, "Mahavirji had given the message -- live and let others live. Had the world followed the ahimsa message given by Mahavirji then coronavirus would not have happened.""Coronavirus occurred due to people eating non-vegetarian food," he added.Kailash Vijayvargiya along with his son also paid respects to the statue of Goddess Ahilya at Rajbada in Indore. (ANI)

