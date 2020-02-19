Photoshop Turns 30; Adobe Adds New Features to Celebrate

California [USA], Feb 19 (ANI): One of the most-popular designing softwares, Photoshop turned 30 today and to celebrate the milestone, Adobe rolled out a number of new features on both desktop and the iPad. Some of the notable features include the ability to make multiple selections and apply multiple fills without leaving the workspace, lens blur improvements, and performance improvements in terms of responsiveness and clicking interactions, the official blog notes.Photoshop on macOS now supports the Dark UI mode. As for the iPad version, Adobe is releasing a major update which adds the Sensei AI-based new Object Selection tool and typographic controls to make designing on an iPad faster. (ANI)

