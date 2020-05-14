Plea for Safe Travel of 57 Migrant Workers Back Home from Delhi; HC Seeks Govt Stand

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre, the AAP government and Uttar Pradesh to respond to a plea seeking safe travel for 57 migrant workers stranded near IGI Airport since the COVID-19 lockdown.

Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the governments of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh asking them to file status reports on steps taken by them to help the workers return home to Gorakhpur, UP.

The court also issued notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs and asked it as to how the matter can be resolved in accordance with the Centre's guidelines regarding travel of migrant workers during the COVID-19 or coronavirus lockdown.

With the directions, the court listed the matter for further hearing on May 18.

The order came on the plea of a company which had provided the labour for a project near the IGI Airport.

The company said that after lockdown was imposed, the workers could not continue with their work and were stranded here without any livelihood.

It sought directions to the Centre, Delhi government and state of UP to ensure the workers get back home safely.

