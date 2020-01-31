Plea in HC to Stop J&K MPs from Entering Parliament

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking that MPs from the "erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir", who are allegedly illegally continuing to hold their seats after disbanding of the state, be stopped from entering the Parliament.

The petition alleged that the 10 MPs, four in the Rajya Sabha and six in the Lok Sabha, from the erstwhile state are "illegally" continuing in their seats in Parliament.

It also claimed that the MPs, including Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chairman Farooq Abdullah, are "a drain on public exchequer" as they are enjoying the salary and perks that comes with the position.

The petition, filed by Abdul Gani Bhat, seeks directions to the central government not to allow the 10 MPs to enter Parliament. Bhat is known for filing PILs as well as RTI.

It further alleged that "presence of the 10 MPs from the erstwhile state in the Parliament was immoral, illegal and unconstitutional".

It also seeks that they be stopped from enjoying the salary, perks and other facilities granted to MPs.

Parliament on August 5 last year had abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted a special status to the state, and had reorganised it into two Union Territories of Ladkh and Jammu and Kashmir.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)