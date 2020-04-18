PM Modi Hails BCCI's 'Team Mask Force' Initiative

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) 'Team Mask Force' initiative to raise awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic.Earlier in the day, BCCI shared a video in which Indian cricketers -- both men and women -- made an appeal to fellow countrymen to use a home mask and join the 'Team Mask Force'.Lauding the efforts, Prime Minister Modi wrote: "Among the most important tasks today- be a part of #TeamMaskForce. Small but essential precautions can keep us all safe. Important to spread awareness about it."The video featured the likes of former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Indian captain Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Mithali Raj, Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Rahul Dravid.At the end of the video, Tendulkar also reminds everyone to wash hands at least for 20 seconds and practice social distancing. (ANI)

