PM Modi Speaks to Sultan of Oman on COVID-19 Crisis

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq and discussed ways to limit the impact of COVID-19.

"Spoke to His Majesty Sultan of Oman about COVID-19 and how to limit its impact," the prime minister tweeted.

Modi said he also expressed thanks to the Sultan for his personal attention to the well-being of the Indian community in Oman.

