PM Narendra Modi to Share Video Message With Indians at 9 AM on Friday Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share a small video message with the people of the country on Friday. "At 9 am tomorrow morning, I'll share a small video message with my fellow Indians," Modi said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi interacted with the Chief Ministers through video conferencing to discuss measures to combat COVID-19. He also thanked the states for supporting the decision of lockdown due to which India has achieved some success in limiting the spread of COVID-19. Coronavirus in India: PM Narendra Modi Calls COVID-19 Outbreak 'Big Challenge in Front of World'.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet

At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians. कल सुबह 9 बजे देशवासियों के साथ मैं एक वीडियो संदेश साझा करूंगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2020

In his last address to the nation on March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)