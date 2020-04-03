PM Modi to Share Video Message with Nation Today at 9 Am

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share a small video message with the people today at 9 am.Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the Prime Minister informed: "At 9 am tomorrow morning, I'll share a small video message with my fellow Indians."On Thursday, he had interacted with the Chief Ministers through video conferencing to discuss measures to combat COVID-19.He also thanked the states for supporting the decision of lockdown due to which India has achieved some success in limiting the spread of COVID-19.In his address to the nation on March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, which has infected over 2,000 people in the country.During the last "Mann Ki Baat" on COVID-19 related issue, the Prime Minister had apologised to the countrymen for taking the tough decision of complete lockdown. "My conscience says you will forgive me," he had said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)