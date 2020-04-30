Pochettino 'wants to Manage Spurs' Again

London, Apr 30 (AFP) Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he wants to return to the Premier League club one day to finish the job he started.

The Argentine left Spurs in November, six months after leading them to the Champions League final, and has been linked with Newcastle in recent days.

Reports claim he is the main target of the Magpies' prospective new Saudi Arabian owners should they complete a takeover, but Pochettino could not disguise his desire to return to north London at some stage in his career.

The ex-Southampton boss, who spent more than five years at Spurs, told BT Sport:

"It was an amazing journey that finished the way no one wanted it to finish.

"But deep in my heart I am sure our paths will cross again. From the day I left the club, my dream is to be back one day and to try to finish the work we didn't finish. We were so close to winning the Premier League and Champions League."

Pochettino said he felt motivated for his next job but still felt the pull of Tottenham.

The 48-year-old transformed Spurs' fortunes after arriving from Southampton in 2014 but failed to win a trophy.

"Deep inside I want to go back because the fans are so special. Maybe in five years, maybe in 10 years, but before I die I want to manage Tottenham," he said.

"I want to feel what it means to win one title with Tottenham because the fans are amazing, all the love we received was amazing and that is a good opportunity to pay back all the love they showed us from day one." (AFP)

